University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty & staff

WXYZ
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 30, 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester.

President Mark Schlissel made the announcement on Friday and said the requirement also applies to Michigan Medicine. It comes as vaccine rates slow across the country and COVID-19 cases rise as the more infectious Delta variant spreads.

“Widespread vaccination is the primary and most effective tool that will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and it is the key to a vibrant and engaging academic year,” university wrote in an email.

“We’re making this announcement today to allow those who remain unvaccinated the time to begin their vaccination series in the month ahead,” the email said said. “While we will provide limited exemptions for medical and religious reasons, it is imperative that all members of our community are protected from this devastating virus.”

The university will require all faculty, staff and students to do one of the following:

  • Submit proof of vaccination (full or partial) no later than Aug. 30.
  • Apply for a medical or religious exemption.

According to the university, about 81% of students and 65% of employees are vaccinated. 76% of Michigan Medicine employees have already reported their vaccinations, the university said.

