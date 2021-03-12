Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine April 5

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22.

See the full list of qualifying medical conditions or disabilities here.

Also on March 22, vaccine eligibility will expand to all Michiganders age 50 and up, as previously announced by the state.

Two days later, March 24, a regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses every day for two months.

The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but the process of actually administering doses will take time.

"This important step will allow individuals who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, including people with disabilities, to get the vaccine," said Annie Urasky, director of the Division on Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing within the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. "We thank the governor and MDHHS for this life-saving expansion of eligibility and will work with them to communicate the news to Michiganders with disabilities."

Providers scheduling appointments are asked to consider an individual's risk of exposure due to their employment and their vulnerability to severe disease in determining how to schedule vaccination appointments.

The state suggests those eligible to receive a vaccine to do the following:

- Check the website of the local health department or hospital to find out their process or for registration forms;

- Check additional vaccination sites, such as local pharmacies like Meijer, Rite Aid or Cardinal Health;

- Residents who don't have access to the internet or who need assistance navigating the vaccine scheduling process can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

Officials say that vaccine supplies will still be limited, so residents may still be put on a waitlist for appointments.

