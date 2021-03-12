Ford Field to become regional vaccination site

DETROIT — The White House and the State of Michigan have partnered to open a new major community vaccination site at Ford Field in Detroit with the goal to administer 6,000 COVID-19 shots per day.

FEMA has given the state $27.5 million and deployed 25 personnel to the state to support the vaccination operations statewide.

The goal is to provide 5,000 vaccinations a day on-site and another 1,000 a day through the mobile option. The doses provided to the site are not counted against Michigan's allotment, providing the state an extra 6,000 doses each day.

The vaccine site at Ford Field will run for 8 weeks, operating 12 and a half hours every day. Pfizer's vaccine will be used for first and second doses in the first 6 weeks. The vaccine for the final two weeks has not been finalized.

The vaccine will be available at no cost. Only Michigan residents who qualify under the vaccine prioritization guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be allowed to sign up for appointments.

“The safe and effective vaccine is the best way to protect Michiganders and their families, and it is essential to getting our country back to normal, so that we can all hug our loved ones, get back to work, and send our kids to school safely,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a release.

“FEMA is committed to the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “In coordination with our federal, state and local partners, we are establishing the Ford Field site to expand the rate of vaccinations in an efficient, effective and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that local communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind.”

“The most important thing we can do now as a community is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible so our lives and our economy can return to normal,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan added in a release. “Having this new mass vaccination site operated by FEMA will be a significant step forward for our city and our region toward that goal. We will be working closely with FEMA and state officials to make sure vaccines are distributed equitably.”

A start date for the vaccine site at Ford Field has not been set.

