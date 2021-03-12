Kent County Health Department receives 2,500 more vaccine doses for vulnerable groups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department has received an additional 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable populations age 50 and older, according to a news release Friday.

These additional vaccines came from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Community Outreach Vaccine Project.

“Our team has worked very hard to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as efficiently as possible,” said Adam London, director of the Kent County Health Department. “These additional doses will play an essential role in making sure we get our most vulnerable population vaccinated.”

The health department submitted a proposal on behalf of the Community COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Collaborative to provide 2,500 vaccine doses at eight community clinics located in the zip codes 49503, 49507 and 49509 within a two-week timeframe.

Outreach efforts will focus on those 50 years or older in the Latinx and African American communities, those who are unhoused, residing in shelter or have mobility issues or cognitive impairments.

Kent County health care providers and community-based organizations part of the collaborative will each receive an allotment of vaccine congruent with their capacity to deliver the full volume during a two-week timeframe.

Note: a previous version of this story listed dates and times for vaccine clinics that were provided to FOX 17 with incorrect information.