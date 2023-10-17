Camp Bow Wow shares tips on pet safety during Halloween

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Halloween is an exciting time for kids and families, but it may be less fun for your pets.

Camp Bow Wow released tips on how to keep pets safe while their humans enjoy the spooky festivities:



Don’t bring them along when trick-or-treating. Dogs may become aggressively defensive when they see people in scary costumes. When handing out candy, keep dogs someplace where they can’t reach the door.

“Halloween is a great holiday to celebrate with your pets,” says Animal Health & Behavior Expert Erin Askeland. “With just a few precautions, they can have fun and stay healthy.”

