'We need to do something different': Kent County Prosecutor reflects on first year of FOX 17's A Path Forward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17's A Path Forward initiative is marking one year of covering stories of how people in West Michigan are working to make our community better by combating youth violence.

Among the many partners in our work is Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, who joined the FOX 17 Morning Show on Monday.

"We're always looking for different ways," Becker said. "There's not just one path that's gonna, you know, get drunk, reckless youth violence aspects. So I thought this was a really unique opportunity to bring together you know, kind of diverse individuals, diverse organizations, and kind of take a look at it from a different way."

The prosecutor's office usually interacts with teens only after they commit crimes, but Becker does work with a number of organizations that try to prevent youth violence and help teens find a better way to live.

One of the programs, the Grand Rapids Alternative Correctional Experience, was featured in December 2023.

Church, county prosecutor partner to keep kids on 'A Path Forward'

Becker says these efforts are needed as criminals are growing younger.

"It's getting a little more serious in terms of what the kids are doing," Becker said. "We've had 11 year old committed carjacking. What's an 11 year old... carjacking is a violent felony, and it's where you're trying to use a weapon in this case was a rock at least it wasn't a gun, but you know, trying to use a weapon to steal a car from... so how do you do that? 11 years old."

While there remains work to be done, Becker notices the effort FOX 17 has put in to be part of the solution to youth crime.

"I really appreciate the way you take a deeper look at things in a different look at things I've always heard the leaders, you know, if it, if it leads, if it bleeds, it leads, that kind of thing that doesn't, you guys have got away from that by looking at outside perspectives," said Becker. "[A] little bit of more of a community focus, where we have these meetings where we get together with people that we may not normally have an opportunity to speak with and really hear their perspective. So I think it's really a very beneficial program that every kind of learn something."

Watch the prosecutor's full comments below:

Kent Co Prosecutor Chris Becker talks about the first year of FOX 17's A Path Forward initiative

More stories on FOX 17 A Path Forward

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube