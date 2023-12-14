Church, county prosecutor partner to keep kids on 'A Path Forward'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A church in Grand Rapids is on a mission to stop kids from going down the wrong path.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church wants to provide a path forward by making sure the youth in our community don't find themselves stuck in the system.

Rev. Darryl S. Gaddy, Sr., the senior pastor at Pilgrim Rest MBC, started a program six months ago called "Grand Rapids Alternative Correctional Experience," or GRACE.

"It's been wonderful seeing the young people coming into the program...and the excitement that they have that someone's investing in them," Rev. Gaddy said. "We let them understand that this is a second chance, or what we call 'GRACE.'"

Juveniles go through a ten-to-16-week course where they participate in programs called Graphic Arts, Printing, Entrepreneurship, and Farm Animals for Rehabilitation and Mentoring.

"You can see a change in their demeanor; they smile, and they look forward to it. And so that's part of the program that's really exciting for them, that they get a chance to really come outside of the inner city, the urban community context and go out into the farm and can spend time with animals and do things they've never done before," Rev. Gaddy told FOX 17.

A mentor also looks after participants to make sure they're working to better themselves.

"We help them to build some outlooks for their future, set some goals and benchmarks that they will achieve as we help them grow forward," Rev. Gaddy added.

It's a program that Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says he is proud to partner with.

"Any juvenile charge we bring, we're hoping to get that child on the right track, and to try and make sure they don't get into the criminal justice system as an adult," Prosecutor Becker said.

Rev. Gaddy explains the goal is to provide diversion and rehabilitation.

"We still provide them with an opportunity for them to become sustained to sustainable citizens through providing them with a skill set or supporting them and finding other networks of skill sets and vocations that they can go into," Rev. Gaddy said.

This is a collaboration effort with the prosecutor's office. Rev. Gaddy says parents can reach out if they would like to get their child involved.

