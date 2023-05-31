Senate committee reauthorizes local funding for crime prevention programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bill making its way through Congress could directly affect several groups in West Michigan working to cut down on violence in our community.

One of those is an organization that played a huge role in getting criminals off the streets in Grand Rapids in 2022.

According to city data, there were 22 homicides in Grand Rapids last year. The community helped to solve four of those.

"That was the highest amount ever. It's just so awesome to see the program work," Silent Observer Executive Director Chris Cameron said.

Silent Observer, a nonprofit dedicated to solving and preventing crime through anonymous tips from the public, had a record year in both crimes solved and $20,000 in reward money handed out.

While Cameron is glad to see Silent Observer succeed in its mission, a year like 2022 takes a toll on the budget.

Silent Observer depends on donations and grant programs like "Project Safe Neighborhoods."

"Project Safe Neighborhoods" has been around since 2001, and this year, its funding is up for re-authorization in Congress.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) is leading the charge to keep the $50 million project alive.

He says it's about giving the boots on the ground organizations the right resources and tools.

"It's based on a premise that with any of our grants that local communities know what is needed the most," Peters explained. "Oftentimes, their challenge will be funding those types of programs."

Sen. Peters describes "Project Safe Neighborhoods" as a grant program to help residents put together programs to deal with violence in their communities.

According to a Michigan State University study funded by the Department of Justice in 2013, "Project Safe Neighborhoods" was associated with a 13.1% decrease in violent crime in cities with a high rate of program participation.

There are a variety of ways the community can use this money.

"That's really the beauty of this program," Sen. Peters added. "And when you have a variety of programs, you can also see what works and what doesn't work so well. And then start focusing on those projects that have the biggest impact on reducing crime and violence in their community."

Whatever it's used for, it’s up to people who live in the community to make that decision, not politicians in Washington.

"The money that they are trying to secure from the government will really help the nonprofit world, those that are involved in violence prevention," Cameron remarked.

The last time Silent Observer received funding from "Project Safe Neighborhoods" in 2019, they saw a 300 percent increase in tips. If received again, Cameron says the funding would go to enhanced reward money.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced the bipartisan legislation to the full senate.

A news release from Sen. Peters office laid out the specifics.

The Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant Program Authorization Act of 2023:



Authorizes the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program for Fiscal Years 2024-2028 at $50 million – consistent with current appropriations levels.

Requires participating entities to create and implement strategic plans to reduce violent crimes by focusing on criminal organizations and individuals responsible for increasing violence in a particular jurisdiction.

Prioritizes the investigation and prosecution of individuals who have an aggravating or leadership role in a criminal organization.

Strengthens evidence-based and data-driven intervention and prevention initiatives, including juvenile justice projects, street-level outreach, conflict mediation, the provision of treatment and social services, and improving community anti-violence norms.

Reserves 30% of funding for established regional law enforcement task forces.

Allows funds to be used for the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program, evidence base programs to reduce gun crime and gang violence, community-based violence prevention initiatives, and violence education, prevention, and intervention programs.

Improves communities’ ability to respond to opioid overdoses by promoting the hiring and training of law enforcement officials and data analysts to swiftly investigate and identify drug dealers connected to overdoses.

