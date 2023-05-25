CLEAR program boasts a near 0% recidivism rate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every week in Grand Rapids, a group of around 15 men beat the recidivism statistic in Michigan, which sits at about 26%.

In other words, the chances of someone, who has been incarcerated, reoffending is about 26%.

But not in the CLEAR program.

CLEAR stands for Coalition, Leadership, Education, Advice and Rehabilitation.

Members of the CLEAR program rarely re-offend. In fact, the recidivism number is close to 0%.

Started 14 years ago, it functions largely as a peer support group, located in a Grand Rapids church's back building.

The connections made there are what make all the difference.

“That level of accountability doesn’t exist in everyday relationships. Let alone with guys that are coming out in this type of environment. That helped to give me the right direction, and guidance,” CLEAR member Brent Webster said.

Most of the men in the group have jobs. Thursday, one shared his boss "no longer sees him as an offender."

Passed around the group, a piece of artwork that shows a man in barbed wire, with societal labels surrounding it. At CLEAR, members admit and reconcile with the fact that they have done wrong and paid their time. Through leaning on each other, some members are successful small business owners.

All members strive to better serve the community which they once harmed.

“Who are able to keep it real. And call you on BS. That’s where it formulates from, but that’s how we get there. That’s the real world,” Webster said.

Group leader Ross Hayes was once supposed to be sentenced to life. He was released and has been attending CLEAR for the last 14 years, since it started.

“I come back here for myself. Because, to me, dealing with a lot of guys who came out of the system, they have problems just like how I have problems. So if we communicate about our problems and differences, we can work with each other and help each other while we’re out here,” Hayes said.

CLEAR is a program co-sponsored by the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

More A Path Forward coverage.

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube