Muskegon students set to take off for life-changing free trip to Africa

MUSKEGON, Mich — It's a chance to see the world beyond West Michigan and find a new path forward.

Courtesy: KFTTA

This month, seven students from Muskegon are preparing for the trip of a lifetime through the Kids Free Trip to Africa Program (KFTTA).

Courtesy: KFTTA

"A lot of the kids here don't even get a chance to have black history, nevertheless, African history," explained Paul Allen Billings, founder of WUVS 103.7 The Beat and KFTTA. "You never know what the impact can have until you actually have them there."

FOX 17

Billings began the program in 2017 with the first trip to Ghana.

FOX 17

For the first time, participants from 2025 will be visiting Egypt, along with Ghana.

Courtesy: KFTTA

"I always wanted to go see one of the world's wonders. You know, the pyramids. They're so pretty," said Taimya White, a 2025 Muskegon Heights High School graduate. "I've only ever got to see them in pictures, and I always want to see them in person."

Courtesy: KFTTA

Like White, Kevontae Taylor from Muskegon High School is also looking forward to seeing the pyramids, as well as trying out African food.

"I'm not nervous, I'm excited," Taylor told FOX 17 News. "This will be my first time, and I'm the first in my family as well to travel out of the country."

FOX 17

The 12-day trip is largely funded by partnerships and community donations.

"Muskegon and the surrounding community has been... very, very good to us, and we're very grateful, and they believe in us," said Billings.

FOX 17

Students return with more than just memories and souvenirs.

"They kind of find themselves and become, kind of like immersed into a new person, which is good, because that's what we want. We want them to see their full potential," Billings said. "Inside of you is something special, and that's nothing that you can't do, because our ancestors set the path for you to be here."

The students leave on June 26th.

Fundraising is still underway via GoFundMe.

You can donate here.

To learn more about The Kids Free Trip to Africa Program, click here.

More stories on FOX 17 A Path Forward

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube