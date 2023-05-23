Kentwood city commissioner says community needs to unite, support youth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Clarkston Morgan has been working with local teens and children since he was one himself. Starting as a youth pastor at 17-years-old, Morgan has served in Detroit, Muskegon and Grand Rapids.

Now, as a Kentwood city commissioner, Morgan says he jumped at the chance to collaborate with FOX 17 on the Path Forward Advisory Council because he spotted a new spotlight for stories from “the small leaders” who are making profound impacts in the community.

“Having been given a voice, here’s an opportunity to take an organization that has the mainstream, to be able to bring voice to the small leaders and community and be a bridge,” Morgan told FOX 17 in a live interview on Monday. “That’s why I became a part of this. Because I’m very much connected to those that are empowering and those that can empower.”

Morgan believes West Michigan communities are experiencing issues with crime, issues he calls “systemic.” In downtown Grand Rapids and greater Kent County, he says, vehicle thefts have become especially prevalent, with Hyundais and Kias a common target.

What worries Morgan most, however, is the impact on local kids.

“We recognize that a lot of this came down to youth, the children that were being the ones utilized to do these crimes, these kids that are finding themselves in the wrong crowd. They’re finding themselves being manipulated to do works for other individuals,” Morgan said.

Morgan says the large-scale issue requires a large-scale response. He wants to see businesses, organizations, and communities empowered to support youth.

“A lot of times they need to be counseled. They need support. They need mentors and coaches. They need a community to come together,” he said. “And with this path forward, as looking as a way to unify community together in order to address a larger systemic issue that’s impacting all of us.”

Clarkston Interview

