Introducing A Path Forward

We’re starting something new here at FOX 17—something that will impact how we’re covering the increase in youth crime.

“I think people-- our community-- is realizing something needs to change,” Heather Hendriksen told FOX 17. She’s a business owner who says her employees and patrons inspire her to push for a safer community as a Path Forward Advisory Council member.

FOX 17 introduces A Path Forward

You’re not imagining it— crimes involving young people and guns are on the rise.

“Those are the kinds of increases we are seeing in this community,” Kent County Sheriff, Michelle Lajoye-Young tells us that—despite attempts to intervene, they’re not seeing consistent improvement.

“Some of the crimes that hit us at our very core,” Sheriff Lajoye-Young explains it makes people wonder what’s next. “It's, am I safe doing this? Where am I safe doing that? Are my kids safe?”

From stolen vehicles leading to dangerous pursuits to gun violence and kids bringing guns to school, advocates and community leaders we’ve been speaking to say it’s time for a change—but maybe also time to rely on some old wisdom—

“We have a broken community. We used to say 'it takes a village'. But where's the village?” Samika Douglas is on the Path Forward Advisory Council, too, and has been advocating for civic engagement for over a decade.

Douglas, Hendriksen, and so many others are helping us introduce A Path Forward.

It’s a promise to help build bridges for a safer West Michigan—connecting children, teens, and young adults with the community around them.

For months FOX 17 has been working behind the scenes— discussing what drives the problem, and how we can be a part of the solution.

“We gathered community leaders together, community members, people from law enforcement, people from the nonprofit community, people from the business community, and we listened,” Kim Krause, General Manager at FOX 17 explains.

“The conversations that we've had, and that we do have within our newsroom, I think that's the most important.” FOX 17 News Director, Dan Boers added it's about asking ourselves about what's being covered— “And where do we go from here, rather than just displaying this bad thing that's happened in our community— Going beyond that.”

A Path Forward is directed at lifting young people up through engagement, partnerships, and our reporting.

“That way, we can love one another.”

—Samika Douglas; LINC UP senior Comunity Liaison, A Path Forward Advisory Council Member

We will never neglect our duties to report the news as it happens.

“We have the obligation to not only inform, but also to do good,” Krause says. As journalists, we we’re holding ourselves up to the magnifying glass— and recognizing how we cover crime is intentional and our reach comes, not just with a responsibility, but an ability to help others reach their goals.

“These connections, and these resources we now have are just going to make our storytelling so much better, so much more impactful.” Boers says. “And we can highlight people who, you know, we may not have never known that story, you know, and that's a story that everybody should hear.”

You’ll notice a concerted effort to celebrate successes and highlight the people and organizations making a difference.

“If we start really focusing on everything we have in common, instead of our differences, we'll see that we have more things in common to lead us to each other,” Douglas says. “That way, we can love one another.”

A Path Forward is our commitment to addressing obstacles, connecting families with resources, and creating lasting change.

“I think sometimes our community will step back because of the bad but I think if we keep facing that and keep alive, mean, we're gonna see change,” Hendriksen says. “Because light covers darkness.”

It’s not an overnight fix, nor is this a short-term idea. This is a response to what our community is asking of all of us.

“All we're saying is that we refuse to let things perpetuate the same way it's been and watch our community and our families be destroyed,” Clarkson Morgan, Kentwood city commissioner and Path Forward Advisory Council member said. “We want to do something together. So, we as a group together, are going to be that force of change.”

So today we issue an introduction and an invitation.

“Believe in the change, take the journey with us,” Morgan said, highlighting the need for us all to bring the spirit of this initiative to every community.

“The only way this problem is going to be solved is if everyone collectively comes together and does the work,” Krause implores.

