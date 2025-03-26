A Path Forward: iCI Nation bridging gap, bringing cops and community together to form trusting relationships

WEST MICHIGAN — In a time when our nation and our communities are divided in many ways,iCI Nation exists to bring individuals together. Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Franson saw the need to support first responders and law enforcement, and jumped at the chance with her women's group at church. Ten years later, her non-profit is involved with 17 different police agencies, nearly 70 other organizations and businesses and serves hundreds of officers and community leaders every year. From hosting a First Responders Luncheon, to the Grand Rapids Unity Walk, to regular Prayer Gatherings, there are events that span communities and bring people together with the individuals who choose to serve.

A newer initiative through iCI Nation is a Kids Closet. These provide police departments with clothes, toys, hygiene kits and comfort items that officers can grab quickly to provide to children who need them. This is direct impact for the community and needs community support to help children in crisis. Six area departments either have Kids Closet or hope to have one soon. You can be a part of the unifying effort by clicking here.