You can March For Meals to support West Michigan seniors

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is a vital organization dedicated to supporting the independence and well-being of older adults throughout the area. They provide nutritious meals and essential services that help seniors remain in their own homes, combating isolation and addressing food insecurity.

The organization is looking to further their mission and raise crucial funds with its 4th Annual March for Meals Community Walk & 5K Run on Saturday, March 29 at Millennium Park's Grant Pavilion. This family-friendly event, open to all ages and abilities, features a 2-mile community walk and a 5K timed run.

Participants are encouraged to add to the fun by dressing in costumes for a chance to win prizes. Dogs are also welcome. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual participation option is available.

Get more information from our interview or by heading to the Meals on Wheels Western Michigan website.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok