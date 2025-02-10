World Ice Fishing Championships coming to Michigan!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's the first time in over a decade that it has been held in the United States and the first time ever to be held in Michigan. The World Ice Fishing Championship is coming to Lake Tamarack starting tomorrow.

The competition runs February 11-16th and features a global gathering of elite anglers.

Leading the charge for Team USA is Head Coach Myron Gilbert. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the nuances of competitive ice fishing, Gilbert is confident in the team's ability to compete at the highest level. Among the competitors representing Team USA are several Michigan natives, including local Chas Thompson who joined us for the interview this morning.

Securing the championships is a major coup for the state, solidifying its reputation as a premier ice fishing destination and showcasing its natural beauty to the world.

Watch the segment to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok