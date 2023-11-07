Treetops Collective connects refugees, immigrants with community and opportunity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Imagine having to uproot your life, your loved ones, all you know - to find safety or opportunity for your family. Hard for many of us to put ourselves there, but plenty of our West Michigan neighbors are living that reality. From dealing with language and cultural barriers, to simply making friends - assimilating comes with so many challenges. But there are resources that can help like Treetops Collective.

Nadia Hamad grew up in Iraq, but after she became a mother, she knew she would have to leave her home country for her family’s safety. They landed in West Michigan. While America is often called the “Land of Opportunity,” for immigrants and refugees, that isn’t always the case. From language barriers, transportation issues, childcare, cultural practices, there are plenty of obstacles. A friend suggested Nadia visit Treetops Collective. The organization helps women and teen girls with several programs focusing on resources, relationships and opportunity.

Abigail Punt is the development director at Treetops, she says right now the organization serves 56 women and 30 teens, working with them for 9-12 months. Nadia is part of the Social Enterprise Program that provides workforce development opportunities. She brought excellent sewing skills and is now the Lead Sewist here. She not only creates pieces that raise money for Treetops, but she also contracts out work for high-end designers.

Treetops Collective works with women from all over the world, many in East Africa, Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nepal and Saudi Arabia. It gives these women a community, connections and meaningful work that taps into their passions and their skills. In turn, West Michigan gains a more vibrant and diverse group of women, skilled entrepreneurs, and friends that bring a whole new background and perspective to the table.

There are lots of opportunities to help Treetops Collective and the women they serve. To learn more about the programs, head to their website.