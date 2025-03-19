Third Coast Author & Book Festival Returns to South Haven

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The annual Third Coast Author & Book Festival is back in South Haven, Michigan, and it's bigger than ever! The event will feature over 150 authors, including both beloved local writers and nationally recognized names.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with enriching activities, including intimate author talks and readings, where they can connect with their favorite writers and discover new voices. For those eager to hone their craft, the festival will offer workshops and classes focused on writing, publishing, and the practicalities of an author's life.

Young readers will find a dedicated children's area brimming with story times, creative crafts, and interactive activities designed to ignite a lifelong passion for reading. Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to browse and purchase books from the featured authors, securing signed copies as cherished keepsakes.

The Third Coast Author & Book Festival will take place in two parts with the main event happening from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can travel through different venues to meet authors. Then, that night a VIP event will be held from 7-10pm for a seated event.

For a detailed schedule of events and a complete list of featured authors, please visit the official festival website: ThirdCoastFest.org.

