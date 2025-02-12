Sweeten Your Skills with a Cookie Decorating Class with Sweet Details GR

Looking for a fun and creative way to spend time with friends or loved ones? Sweet Details GR, in collaboration with Alma Mia Studio, is offers unique cookie decorating experiences perfect for all skill levels.

This Saturday it's the "Mon Cheri Galentine's Cookie Brunch!" This isn't just any cookie decorating class. It's a chance to relax, laugh, and connect with others in the beautiful and intimate setting of Alma Mia Studio.

Vanessa from Sweet Details GR will guide you through every step. In the class, you'll receive six freshly baked cookies along with all the icing, sprinkles, and tools you'll need. Vanessa will provide expert instruction, teaching you piping, flooding, and other decorating techniques, but you'll also have the creative freedom to personalize your cookies and make them your own. You'll leave with a take-home box to transport your masterpieces safely, and you can enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages during the class.

As a bonus, you'll receive a 15% discount on any in-studio purchase on the day of your class. Contact Sweet Details GR at hello@sweetdetailsgr.com to learn more about the cookie decorating class and other upcoming events.