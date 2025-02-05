Reach Out to Youth program from MSU offers career path guidance to kids

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The MSU College of Human Medicine is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of healthcare professionals through engaging youth outreach programs.

One of those programs is the Reach Out to Youth program that targets students ages 7-11 who aspire towards careers in the medical arts and sciences. A special, free event for those kids and their parents is being held at the College of Human Medicine on February 22. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the program runs until 1p.m. The deadline to register is February 12.

Students will participate in interactive small group sessions exploring lessons and activities. These workshops are designed to motivate students and lead them to careers in medical arts and sciences, as well as educate them on the science behind healthy living. There will also be a parent program available for parents to attend.

This years theme is "Flex Your Superpower" and we got the chance to learn more about it in our interview. You can learn more and register on their website.

