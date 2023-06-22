Poignant play 'American Son' on stage from BAM Talent

BAM Talent's production of 'American Son' is an emotional, 90-minute play that explores the struggles and fears of Black parents in America. The well-received show is thought-provoking and touches on the topics of race, identity, and the complex realities of growing up Black in America.

We met with director Darius Colquitt and lead actress Donica Lynn on The Mix to learn more about the play.

This is the final weekend of the show and BAM Talent is offering a "Pay What You Can" option to ensure all who want to see the play will be able to.