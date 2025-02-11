"Peter Pan" soars with Grand Rapids Ballet

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Grand Rapids Ballet is set to enchant audiences with its production of "Peter Pan" at DeVos Performance Hall. This timeless tale of the boy who wouldn't grow up will come to life through captivating choreography, vibrant costumes, and the magical story of Peter, Wendy, and their adventures in Neverland.

The ballet, choreographed by Septime Webre, promises to be a visual spectacle, complete with swashbuckling pirates, mischievous Lost Boys, and of course, the iconic Peter Pan soaring through the air. The Grand Rapids Symphony will provide live accompaniment, bringing Carmon DeLeone's score to life and further immersing the audience in the whimsical world of Neverland.

With performances scheduled for both matinee and evening times, families have several opportunities to experience the magic of "Peter Pan" with the Grand Rapids Ballet.

