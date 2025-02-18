Northview Band Boosters invite you to Brick Jam 2025

Calling all LEGO maniacs! The Northview Band Boosters are hosting their annual fundraiser this Saturday, March 1, at Northview High School. Brick Jam is a fun-filled event celebrating creativity, engineering, and all things LEGO, with proceeds supporting the Northview band programs.

Come see the creations and watch the competitions. This year's theme, "The Next Chapter," encourages builders to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of their imaginations. Or you can check out the on-site Speed Building Competition, do some virtual building in Minecraft, build mini figurines, and much more.

Brick Jam is more than just a fun day — it's a vital fundraiser for the Northview band programs. Proceeds from the event support instrument purchases, uniforms, travel expenses, and other essential resources for student musicians.

Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. For more information, including registration details and a full schedule of activities, visit the Northview Band Boosters website.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok