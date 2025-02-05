New book, "Sleepwalker Angel," out from local author Christopher Tallon

Local author Christopher Tallon, who wrote the science-fiction thriller "Switchers" has a new book out. "Sleepwalker Angel" is in select bookstores right now and offers readers a chilling and thought-provoking exploration of the human psyche.

A West Michigan native, Tallon has captivated readers with his unique blend of thriller, suspense, and supernatural elements. "Sleepwalker Angel" delves into the complex world of dreams, reality, and the blurred lines between them. Tallon's writing is known for its fast-paced plotting, vividly drawn characters, and an uncanny ability to create an atmosphere of unease that keeps readers on the edge of their seats. "Sleepwalker Angel" promises to be another gripping read, exploring themes of identity, trauma, and the hidden dangers lurking just beneath the surface of everyday life. Local readers will appreciate Tallon's connection to the area, often weaving familiar landscapes and settings into his narratives.

We spoke with him this morning to learn more about the story and where we can get a copy.

