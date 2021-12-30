Watch
Morning Buzz for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Morning Buzz Thursday December 30
Posted at 10:23 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 10:23:49-05

Here's a brief description of things people are chatting about today.

1. Number 10 Michigan State University will take on Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. Kickoff is 7pm in Atlanta

2 Grab that Powerball ticket! Jackpot is now up to $483 million dollars!

3. Grand Rapids restaurant, Osteria Rossa is closing its doors. New Year's Eve is their last day. Reason was due to "unforeseen circumstances".

4. Today is National Bacon Day!

5. Chick-Fil-A says their most popular 2021 menu item was actually their waffle fries.

