Morning Buzz for Thursday, December 30, 2021

1. Number 10 Michigan State University will take on Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. Kickoff is 7pm in Atlanta

2 Grab that Powerball ticket! Jackpot is now up to $483 million dollars!

3. Grand Rapids restaurant, Osteria Rossa is closing its doors. New Year's Eve is their last day. Reason was due to "unforeseen circumstances".

4. Today is National Bacon Day!

5. Chick-Fil-A says their most popular 2021 menu item was actually their waffle fries.

