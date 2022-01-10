Morning Buzz for Monday, January 10, 2022

Here are a few things making headlines on this Monday, January 22, 2022.

1. John Ball Zoo and the community are saddened by the passing of Herbie, a 36 year-old penguin that spent 20 years at the zoo.

2. Another honor for the late Betty White. The Girl Scouts of New Jersey Shore have established a special patch in her honor as part of their "Amazing Woman of the Year" series. It celebrates her activism and animal rights support.

3. Wendy's announces "Fry Days" specials throughout January and February. Watch for deals on those fries, 10 piece crispy nuggets, spicy chicken sandwich and more.

4. The Detroit Lions pulled off a 37 to 30 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

5. Froot Loops has released special conversation heart style cereal in time for Valentine's Day. It's the same cereal, different design.