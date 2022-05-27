Morning Buzz: May 27

1. ArtPrize is adding a new category to their international art competition, digital art!

Entries that fall under this category include electronic displays and screens, such as televisions, projection equipment, tablets, or other devices. Other existing categories include 2D, 3D, time-based, and installation.

All five categories, including the new digital category, will award $62,500 to winning artists through an independent panel of jurors.

Artist registration will close on June 10. Any artist above the age of 18 can apply to the competition.

ArtPrize will run this year from September 15 to October 20.

2. The City of Grand Rapids has amended its ordinance on fireworks to allow discharge on Juneteenth.

City residents will now be permitted to set off fireworks between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on June 19 each year.

If you want a complete list of dates and times when the city of Grand Rapids allows citizens to set off fireworks, click here.

3. A Vietnamese restaurant is hosting a baby formula drive in Grand Rapids. Individuals can donate or pick up the baby formula at PHỞ 616 inside Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

In between feeding customers at his restaurant PHỞ 616, owner Ty Nguyen is doing his part to battle the baby formula shortage.

He's asking individuals to purchase and donate formula cans, which he will distribute free to the community.

PHỞ 616 will house both donation drop-offs and pick-ups. Updates on formula brands available will be listed on the restaurant's social media pages.

4. This Memorial Day weekend means more stress on the road, in the air, and in the pocketbook, but some helpful tips may ease your troubled travels. Triple-A says 40 million people will travel, and industry experts have advised.

Bad drive time Friday is 12-7 p.m. Do early morning or very late evening. The best time to go otherwise is early morning the rest of the weekend.

To help gas costs, slow down five to 10 miles per hour; 60 is the "sweet spot". Use Gas Buddy to shop prices.

If you fly, go Monday, it's the cheapest day. Plus TSA screening checks are busiest before 7 a.m. and during 3-5 p.m.