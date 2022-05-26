Grand Rapids now includes Juneteenth in city fireworks ordinance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has amended its ordinance on fireworks to allow discharge on Juneteenth.

City residents will now be permitted to set off fireworks between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on June 19 each year, according to Grand Rapids officials.

We’re told residents of Grand Rapids may set off fireworks on the following dates and times:

Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.– Jan. 1 at 1 a.m.

The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day from 11 a.m.–11:45 p.m.

June 19 from 11 a.m.– 11:45 p.m.

June 29–July 4 from 11 a.m.–11:45 p.m.

The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day from 11 a.m.–11:45 p.m.

The penalty for violating the city’s fireworks ordinance is a $1,000 fine, the city says.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department provides the following tips on how to stay safe around fireworks:

Read the instructions on the package before use.

Do not let children ignite or play with fireworks.

Have a garden hose or bucket of water ready.

Do not set off fireworks when others are near.

Ignite fireworks away from buildings and flammable objects (e.g. dry leaves).

Do not attempt to relight “dud” fireworks, as they can still ignite on a delay. Move duds using a shovel and splash water on them.

Do not light fireworks inside a container.

Separate unlit fireworks from the area where you are setting off other fireworks.

Never test homemade fireworks.

Remember that alcohol and fireworks don’t mix.

Follow local regulations.

Do not light fireworks in public areas.

Check that the yard and all nearby vegetation are free from unintentional burns before calling it a night.

Ensure you have functional smoke alarms inside the house.

