ArtPrize adds new category for digital art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An international art competition that has become iconic to Grand Rapids culture, ArtPrize annually transforms the city into a large-scale platform for exciting and innovative art, displaying pieces in public spaces for 18 days. Prizes are awarded to artists based on critical opinion as well as public votes, creating a unique space for public conversations about art.

Today, ArtPrize announced a new and modern category for art submissions. Artists are now invited to submit artwork in the new Digital category.

Entries that would fall under this category include electronic displays and screens, such as televisions, projection equipment, tablets, or other devices.

“As technology advances, we are seeing more and more digital entries each year. Therefore, we are excited to add the new digital category for our artists. We can’t wait to see what they come up with," said Craig Searer, ArtPrize Executive Director.

Other existing categories include 2-D, 3-D, Time-Based, and Installation. All five categories, including the new Digital category, will award $62,500 to winning artists through an independent panel of jurors.

Artist registration opened on April 25 and will close on June 10. Any artist above the age of 18 can apply to the competition, hailing from any place on earth and submitting work in any medium.

ArtPrize will run this year from September 15 to October 20. Visit the website for more details.

