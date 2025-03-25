Morning Buzz: March 25, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids PD Gets Reality TV Spotlight

For fans of gritty, real-life police shows like "Cops" or "Real Stories of the Highway Patrol," a new eight-episode series, "ALL ACCESS PD: GRAND RAPIDS," is set to premiere on Investigation Discovery on April 8th. This series promises an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at the Grand Rapids Police Department, capturing the high-stakes investigations and the emotional toll of police work. The premiere episode, titled "Fight Club," dives into the intense investigation of a 15-year-old's murder while detectives simultaneously respond to another shooting incident. Following the premiere, new episodes will air every Tuesday, featuring complex cases involving twin brothers, a party bus homicide, and other compelling stories. You can catch "ALL ACCESS PD: GRAND RAPIDS" weekly on ID and stream it the next day on Max.

Buddy's Pizza Supports Kids' Food Basket

This Thursday, March 27th, is the perfect opportunity to indulge in some delicious pizza from Buddy's Pizza on 28th Street in Grand Rapids. From 11 AM to 9 PM, Buddy's will donate 20% of your total purchase to Kids' Food Basket, a local organization dedicated to providing evening meals to children facing food insecurity. To ensure your purchase contributes to the cause, simply mention "Kids' Food Basket" when placing your order, whether you're dining in or for carryout. If ordering online, you can use online promo code GIVEBACK. For more information about Kids' Food Basket and their mission, visit kidsfoodbasket.org, or follow Buddy's Pizza Grand Rapids on Facebook.

New Barnes & Noble Opens in Grand Rapids

Book lovers in Grand Rapids have another reason to celebrate! Barnes & Noble is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at The Village at Knapp's Crossing, conveniently located near the Goldfish Swim School. The official opening is set for Wednesday, March 26th, 2025, at 10 AM. To mark the occasion, bestselling author Erin Craig will be present to cut the ribbon and meet fans, signing copies of her acclaimed works, including "The Thirteenth Child" and "House of Roots and Ruin." This new Barnes & Noble location features a modern design and offers a vast selection of books spanning every genre, engaging toys and games for all ages, and unique gifts perfect for any occasion. Customers can also enjoy delicious treats and beverages at the updated B&N Café. This new location will join the already existing Barnes and Noble location located at the Woodland Mall.

Kalamazoo Pre-K Enrollment Open!

Parents in and around Kalamazoo can give their young children a significant head start in their education with high-quality, low or no-cost pre-kindergarten programs offered throughout Kalamazoo County. Children who will turn three or four years old by December 1, 2025, are eligible to enroll. These programs focus on fostering essential math, literacy, and social-emotional skills, preparing children for lifelong success. Kalamazoo County offers various programs, including Head Start, Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP), and Kalamazoo County Ready 4s (KCR4s), all of which meet rigorous state standards. These collaborative programs, supported by Kalamazoo RESA, local schools, and community organizations, ensure accessible, high-quality pre-K options are available across the county. Eligibility is based on age, income, and other factors. For more information and to apply, visit dreambigstartsmall.org or call (269) 250-9333.

Laketown Township Outdoor Programs

Laketown Township is partnering with the Outdoor Discovery Center to offer a series of free outdoor programs from spring through fall, running from April to October. Residents and visitors can participate in a variety of engaging activities, including guided wildflower walks, bird watching expeditions, frog catching adventures, kayaking excursions, and blueberry picking outings. These programs are held at various Laketown Township parks, including Sanctuary Woods, Farview Nature Park, Wolters Woods, Gilligan Lake, Huyser Farm Park, Shore Acres Park, and Laketown Beach Park. The programs are designed for various age groups, with guardians required to attend alongside their children. Registration is required for kayaking, hawk watch, and the night hike, while other programs appreciate registration but do not require it. For detailed information about the programs and to register, please visit outdoordiscovery.org. Sources and related content

