Morning Buzz: March 21, 2025

Chris Thile Returns to St. Cecilia Music Center Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter, and composer, Chris Thile, is set to perform at St. Cecilia Music Center this Fall. Tickets are on sale now! Thile, a founding member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, has collaborated with artists from Yo-Yo Ma to Fiona Apple. Catch him as part of the Acoustic Cafe Folk Series on October 23. Visit SCMCGR.org for details.

Patriot Cup Celebrates Inclusive Hockey

The West Michigan Special Hockey Association Patriots, a non-profit providing free ice hockey to disabled children and adults, is hosting its 2nd Annual Patriot Cup this Sunday at Patterson Ice Center. This season-ending event features a competitive game between Davenport D3 and Sparta Hockey volunteers, playing alongside WMSHA's advanced players, with Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Eric Zane calling the action. The Patriot Cup celebrates inclusion and showcases that hockey is for everyone, while awarding the winning team with a custom-made trophy resembling the Stanley Cup.

Author Event with Kaveh Akbar and Tommy Orange

Registration is now open for a special author event through the Kent District Library. On the Same Page is a program that brings the community together through books - and then author discussions. This year's choices are Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar and Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange. Both authors will be in Grand Rapids for a conversation and Q&A on Wednesday, April 30 at Godwin Heights High School. This is free, but you do need to register. Extra copies of the books are available at all KDL branches. Head to KDL.org for more information.

Saugatuck Brewing Co. Supports Lake Sturgeon Conservation

Following the success of their Rainbow Rodeo IPA initiative, Saugatuck Brewing Company is partnering again with the Michigan DNR to launch the Lake Street Light x Lake Sturgeon program in April. This collaboration will donate a portion of proceeds from the new Lake Street Light Lager to support lake sturgeon conservation and habitat restoration across Michigan. The program aims to raise awareness about the declining lake sturgeon population, vital to Michigan's aquatic ecosystems, and will potentially expand to other Great Lakes states. The new lager is a 96-calorie, 4% ABV brew.

Holland Farmers Market Poster Contest

Calling all artists! The Holland Farmers Market is seeking a poster for 2025, with $500 on the line. The deadline for entries has been extended to Friday, March 28, for both amateur and professional artists ages 16 and up. The winning design will be printed on posters and merchandise to promote the season. Artwork should reflect the market's mission: connecting the community with high-quality local food while supporting farmers and vendors. It's $10 to enter up to two different designs. Head to HollandFarmersMarket.com for all the details.

