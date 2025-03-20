Morning Buzz: March 20, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

John Ball Zoo Opens for 2025 Season

The John Ball Zoo opens for the season tomorrow! Friday, March 21st is opening day for the zoo's 134th year in operation and it continues to engage the community in wildlife conservation through immersive, educational experiences. This year you can see new animals like a warthog and two lions, Amara and Upepo. A new exhibit called "The Power of Pollinators: Tiny Creatures That Make Big Things Happen" is coming in July. Plus, the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival returns this year, along with other events like Wildlife Exploration Days, a 5K race, Summer Nights, Member Nights and more.

Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit: Bridging Differences, Building Unity

The 11th annual Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit, themed 'Bridging Differences, Building Unity,' is set to be held on May 17th at Grand Valley State University's Pew Campus. The goal: to make Grand Rapids a more equitable place for all to live, work, and play. Registration is now open for the free event, which will feature workshops focused on fostering belonging and inclusivity, a keynote presentation, lunch, interactive activities, and recognition of community leaders. The summit prioritizes partnerships with local and BIPOC-owned businesses and organizations. Participation is limited and is expected to reach capacity. Interested participants are encouraged to register promptly at publicinput.com/grsummit2025.

South Haven Beaches Aim for Increased Accessibility

The beaches in South Haven are going to be more accessible to all this season, but the visitors bureau is putting the call out for help. The Visit South Haven Accessibility Grant Program will provide matching grants of up to $5,000 to non-profits that improve accessibility. That could be ramps and seating, communication enhancements like Braille signage, and sensory-friendly initiatives. The deadline to apply is April 30. The visitors bureau is also donating two beach wheelchairs to the city to get more people out to enjoy the sun, sand and water. To learn more about both of these initiatives, visit southhaven.org.

Mobile Health Van to Serve Grand Rapids' Homeless Community

Catherine's Health Center's upcoming mobile health van will significantly improve healthcare access and quality of life for Grand Rapids' homeless community by delivering essential medical services directly to them. Equipped to provide primary care, mental health support, substance use disorder treatment, and preventive screenings, the van is slated to launch in June and will operate throughout the city. This initiative, made possible by public and private donations, aims to bridge the gap in healthcare for vulnerable individuals. A service schedule is available on catherineshc.org.

Kalamazoo 5K Walk to End Homelessness

Lace up your sneakers and get moving to help provide more resources to those experiencing homelessness in Kalamazoo. Housing Resources Inc. sponsors the annual 5K Walk to End Homelessness. It's happening this Saturday the 22nd from Homer Stryker Field along the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail to HRI's downtown Rickman House and then looping back to the ballpark. This is the organization's largest fundraiser. Last year, HRI was able to give $1.5 million to households facing a housing crisis, eviction or homelessness. Registration starts at 9, the walk begins at 10 - everyone is welcome - even dogs on a leash. Head to housingresourcesinc.orgto learn more.

