Morning Buzz: March 19, 2025

Chilly Blues & Brews Festival Returns to The B.O.B. This Saturday, The B.O.B. transforms into a foodie, music, and craft beer paradise! The Chilly Blues & Brews Festival is back with an expanded chili cookoff featuring over 35 unique chili creations. Enjoy live blues from Asamu Johnson & The Associates of Blues, The Kennedy Affair, and The Steve Hilger Band, plus Michigan craft beers and a hot pepper eating contest. Free admission! Get more info at www.chillybluesgr.com.

Karaoke Fundraiser for Renew Mobility at Unruly Brewing

Get your karaoke song ready! Ivy Rehab's 3rd annual karaoke fundraiser at Unruly Brewing Company in Muskegon benefits Renew Mobility which funds support equipment for people with disabilities. Sing solo, with friends, or make someone else sing! It all happens this Saturday, March 22, from noon to 6 p.m.

Lake Trust Foundation Scholarship Applications Open

Higher education dreams can come true! The Lake Trust Foundation is accepting applications for its 2025 scholarship program. Two scholarships available including the New Beginnings Scholarships which offers up to $7,500 for skilled trades and available to numerous candidates. Also included, the Michigan Impact Scholarship in partnership with Cleary University, which provides full tuition. Apply by April 21 at www.laketrust.org.

Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce Best Business Awards Nominations Open

Nominate your favorite businesses! The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Best Business Awards in 10 categories, including emerging businesses, community support, and minority-owned businesses. Nominations due March 31. Winners announced April 24.

Allegan County Community Foundation Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Allegan County Gives

The Allegan County Community Foundation (ACCF) celebrates 60 years with Allegan County Gives! Join the 24-hour event featuring a volunteer fair at The Silo in Allegan from noon-2 PM, and a matching donation program doubling contributions up to $60,000. Do you have talent, time, or treasure to offer? Learn how and where you can get involved at www.alleganfoundation.org.

