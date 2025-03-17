Morning Buzz: March 17, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Broadway Hits Kalamazoo!

Miller Auditorium's Zhang Broadway in West Michigan series kicks off with "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical," followed by "Chicago," "Clue," "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical," and "Beetlejuice." Returning subscribers have access now, new subscriptions in June. Head to Miller Auditorium's website for dates, times, and tickets.

Ionia's New Dog Park Opens in April!

Ionia celebrates its new dog park with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, April 25th at 1 PM at Adams and Steele Streets. The park features separate areas for small and large dogs, agility equipment, and amenities for owners.

Half-Price Clothing at Salvation Army!

Spruce up your spring wardrobe with the Salvation Army's mega sale! All clothing is half-off this Saturday at West Michigan thrift store locations. Purchases support the Adult Rehabilitation Center.

Men's Breakfast Focuses on Healthy Masculinity

YWCA Kalamazoo hosts its annual Men's Breakfast on April 17th at the Delta Hotels by Marriott, focusing on men's roles in preventing sexual assault. Featuring speakers Rakim "Rahk" Lash and Ted Bunch, the event promotes respect and accountability.

Menopause Documentary Screening at Knickerbocker Theatre

Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care presents a free screening of "The M Factor: Shredding the Silence of Menopause" this Wednesday at the Knickerbocker Theatre. A panel of experts will answer questions after the film.

