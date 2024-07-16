Morning Buzz: July 16

1. The City Of Holland and The City Of Coldwater are among seven Michigan communities awarded a part of a quarter of a million dollars in historic preservation grants. These grants, funded by the Federal Historic Preservation Fund, will help preserve heritage assets in these communities. In Holland, the grant will fund a roof replacement at the Holland Museum, a former post office building built in 1914. This is part of a larger project to rehabilitate the building and ensure it continues to serve the community. In Coldwater, the grant will fund a comprehensive structural analysis of the Beech House, which is being rehabilitated into a community center. This analysis will pave the way for the next phase of rehabilitation. These grants are part of the Certified Local Government (clg) program, a partnership among local, state, and national governments focused on promoting historic preservation. For more information on the CLG program, visit the Michigan government website.

2. There's now another option where travelers can relax and unwind at the Gerald R Ford International Airport. "Ink By Hudson" just opened: part bookstore, part wine bar. Right in the heart of the terminal, you'll be able to pick up a magazine or book and pour a glass of wine on taps activated by a special bracelet. The Michigan Wine Collaborative has been working with travel retailer Hudson for several years to make this happen.

3. The City Of Grand Rapids is going to charge past 6 p.m. for parking starting August 1. After that date, you'll have to pay for street parking for an extra hour until 7 p.m. In most spots that'll cost roughly an additional $1.50. The change comes as part of the approval of Mobile GR's fiscal budget for 2025. The City Of Grand Rapids says this change is necessary to ensure long-term sustainability. There are more than 4,000 street parking spots with meter enforcement, most transitioning from traditional meters to pay stations.

4. The Kalamazoo Wings are partnering with the NHL to bring a new way to play hockey to the streets of West Michigan. This Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. The Wings are holding their first NHL Street Camp at Lacrone Park. The camp is 100%-percent free to North Side residents enrolled in Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan summer programs. It is a rain-or-shine event. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and all children will receive a free NHL street jersey and a K-Wings swag bag that includes four free tickets to any 2024-25 K-Wings game. Learn more by going to kwings.com/nhlstreet.

5. Exciting news for wrestling fans ! WWE will be back in Grand Rapids with a live show this fall. Monday Night Raw returns to Van Andel Arena on November 11. World heavyweight champion Damien Priest and women's world champ Liv Morgan are just a couple of the athletes stepping into the ring. Tickets go on sale July 26. You can grab yours at vanandelarena.com.