Bring an extra $1.50! GR parking meter rate extends to 7 p.m. in August

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parking is free in Grand Rapids at meters after 6 p.m. Starting in August, people will be charged until 7 pm.

The announcement came from the City of Grand Rapids’ Mobile GR Department. The City Commission approved the change in the fiscal year 2025 budget.

“This change aims to enhance the availability and turnover of parking spaces, supporting local businesses and ensuring that residents and visitors have better access to parking during peak evening hours,” said Jennifer Kasper, assistant director for Mobile GR.

The official hours for parking charges at meters are currently 8 am-6 pm. They will change to 8 am- 7 pm in an effort to "address the growing demand for parking during evening hours, particularly in areas with high foot traffic," a city communications person said in a press release.

Other parking rate increases were also implemented as part of the fiscal year 2025 budget.

The City says the changes are necessary to "ensure the long-term sustainability of the parking system."

FOX 17 is speaking with city leaders this afternoon and will update this story with additional information when it is received.

