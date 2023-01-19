New wine bar, bookstore coming to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers will soon see a new self-serve wine bar and bookstore at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR).

Ink by Hudson will feature wines made in Michigan and contemporary books telling diverse stories, among other gifts and essential goods, the airport says.

The wine bar is made possible through a collaboration with the Michigan Wine Collaborative.

“Ink by Hudson will be a unique spot for passengers to sit back and enjoy their travel experience,” says GRR President & CEO Tory Richardson. “As our passenger numbers continue to grow, we are excited to welcome them with a book and a glass of wine, along with a distinctive assortment of gifts and travel necessities.”

We’re told Hudson has more than 1,000 locations in airports and other tourist destinations throughout North America.

The new store at GRR is expected to open this spring.

Visit the airport’s website to view the other amenities offered.

