Morning Buzz: February 7, 2025

Grammy Winner Rhiannon Giddens to Grace St. Cecilia Stage

Two-time Grammy winner and MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient Rhiannon Giddens is bringing her "Old-Time Revue" to St. Cecilia Music Center this May! Celebrating her Southern roots, the show features music from her new album, "What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow," a collaboration with Justin Robinson. Giddens, also a Pulitzer Prize winner, champions overlooked figures in American music history. Tickets are on sale now at SCMCGR.org or by calling 616-459-2224.

John Ball Zoo Hosting Wild Hiring Party

Calling all animal lovers! John Ball Zoo is hiring seasonal staff for March-November of this year. Join them for hiring parties this Saturday February 8th, Thursday, February 13th, or Saturday, February 22nd. Positions are available in admissions, food & beverage, retail, education, and more! Enjoy on-site interviews, giveaways, and refreshments. Benefits include zoo membership, free bus passes, and flexible scheduling. Apply on-site (no resume needed!) or online at JBZOO.org.

West Michigan Opera Project Takes Carnegie Hall

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! The West Michigan Opera Project (WMOP) is debuting at Carnegie Hall in April! Support these talented students at their "Countdown to Carnegie" send-off concert on April 6th. WMOP's "Opera for All" mission fosters young musicians, with students from West Ottawa, Jenison, GRCC, Calvin, WMU, and Berklee participating. You can donate to help cover the trip costs on their website.

Girls' Weekend Getaway in Downtown Holland

Grab your girlfriends! Downtown Holland's Girls' Weekend is back the first weekend in March. For $50, enjoy a swag bag, coupon book to over 60 businesses, and special events. Kick things off with a mimosa at the Courtyard Marriott. Friday Night Live features a pub crawl with live music. Saturday: breakfast and fashion show at the Haworth Hotel, followed by shopping and pampering. The Saturday night pajama party at the Holland Civic Center Place includes a DJ and dancing! Register at GirlfriendsWeekend.org and book your downtown Holland hotel stay!

Winter Fun Flurries into Kalamazoo

Mayor's Riverfront Park in Kalamazoo is the place to be this Thursday, February 13th! Enjoy free winter activities for all ages. Test your skills on the winter obstacle course, try the winter golf challenge, and play seasonal games. Warm up with s'mores and hot chocolate, or relax in the story tent. The Kalamazoo Public Library's mobile library will be on-site with free books and library card sign-ups. Pre-register at KZOO Parks.org for a chance to win a $100 Dick's Sporting Goods gift card!

