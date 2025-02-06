Morning Buzz: February 6, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

BUTTERFLIES ARE BLOOMING AT MEIJER GARDENS!

Meijer Gardens' 30th annual "Butterflies Are Blooming" exhibition opens March 1st and runs through April 30th. This exhibition is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation. Immerse yourself in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, where thousands of butterflies and moths from around the world will flutter among lush foliage. See over 60 species, from the brilliant Blue Morpho to the massive Atlas Moth. Butterfly-themed events will be held throughout. It is included in your general admission price. Learn more at meijergardens.org.

PORTAGE CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH ART

The City of Portage is proud to present "A Pathway to the Process," a multimedia exhibit by local artist Sharmane Flanders, at Portage City Hall. This inaugural Black History Month Local Artist Display showcases Flanders' unique artistic journey and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Portage community. The exhibit features a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, and sculpture, exploring themes of identity, resilience, and the power of art to inspire and connect.The exhibit, selected by the Portage Cultural Arts Committee, is free and open to the public during City Hall business hours, Monday through Friday, through March 30th. No registration is required. For more details, visit the Portage Parks & Recreation website.

FEBRUARY IS KINDNESS MONTH AT LOUTIT DISTRICT LIBRARY

Loutit District Library is celebrating Kindness Month throughout February, and they invite you to join the fun! Express kindness in whatever way resonates with you, whether it's a simple act of generosity or a more involved contribution. The library offers several ways to get involved and spread kindness throughout the community.Become a Library Sponsor by selecting a heart ornament from one of the library's "Lit Birch Trees." Your sponsorship will help replace worn, damaged, or lost items, such as books, craft supplies, toys, or even library technology. By sponsoring an item, you'll be clearing fines from other patron accounts and allowing the library to purchase replacements, ensuring everyone has access to the resources they need. Can't make it to the library in person? You can still sponsor items through the library's Amazon Wishlist.Want to further support the community? Donate essential, nonperishable goods to the library's Essentials Micro-Pantry located in the 4th Street entrance vestibule. The library's Tuesday Night Knitting Group has also generously donated handmade hats, scarves, and mittens to help keep everyone warm this winter. Donate what you can, or take what you need. At the end of February, any remaining pantry items will be donated to local organizations.

VOTE FOR SAUGATUCK/DOUGLAS IN 10BEST POLL

Which small town in America boasts the best art scene? That's the question posed by USA Today's 10Best poll, and the charming lakeshore communities of Saugatuck/Douglas are in the running for the top spot! Known for their stunning natural beauty, from the shores of Lake Michigan to the winding Kalamazoo River, Saugatuck/Douglas also boasts a thriving arts community that draws visitors and artists from around the world.From the iconic Saugatuck Chain Ferry and the historic art galleries lining Butler Street to the numerous festivals, live music venues, and opportunities to engage with local artists, Saugatuck/Douglas offers a unique blend of small-town charm and artistic inspiration. Show your support for this vibrant arts community and help put them on the map! Voting is open until February 17th, and the winners will be announced on February 26th.

BATTLE CREEK'S SNOWPLOW NAMING CONTEST

After receiving a blizzard of creative submissions from the community, the city of Battle Creek has narrowed it down to the finalists for naming ten additional snowplows. Now it's your turn to vote for your favorite names! The finalists include a range of clever options, such as "Austin Plowers," "Fast and Flurrious," "Snowbi Wan Plownobi," and many more. Cast your vote for the names that will grace Battle Creek's snowplows as they work hard to keep the roads clear this winter. Voting is open now through February 21st, and the winners will be announced in early March.

