Morning Buzz: February 5, 2025

Embrace Books Celebrates 10 Years with Free Book Giveaway

Embrace Books, a Muskegon nonprofit, is marking a decade of giving the gift of reading with a special celebration – a free book giveaway! Join the party this Saturday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at their location inside All Shores Wesleyan Church on Southern Avenue. Since its founding, this all-volunteer organization has distributed hundreds of thousands of books, strengthening the community through literacy. Book lovers of all ages are welcome! Learn more at embracebooks.org.

Golf with the Griffins (Indoors!)

Want to golf with a Griffin? Don't let the weather stop you! The Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting their inaugural Winter Golf Classic at Gimme's Par & Grill on February 10th. This unique indoor event offers fans the chance to golf alongside Griffins players while supporting the Griffins Youth Foundation and First Tee – West Michigan. Enjoy state-of-the-art simulators, a cocktail hour, buffet dinner, and more. Bid on your favorite player to golf with in an online auction (bids start at $50) running until Thursday at griffinshockey.com.

Battle Creek Hiring for Summer Fun

Summer will be here before you know it and the City of Battle Creek is gearing up for a season of fun! The Recreation Department is hiring camp counselors, customer service reps, and lifeguards to help the community enjoy warm-weather activities. From working with kids to ensuring pool safety, there are plenty of opportunities. Explore the possibilities and apply at governmentjobs.com/careers/battlecreekmi.

Total Trek Quest Needs Coaches to Inspire Young Runners

Total Trek Quest is seeking passionate individuals to coach and mentor boys in 3rd through 5th grade. Share your love of running and help these young athletes train for a 5K while developing character and teamwork. Coaches are needed in Ottawa, Newaygo, and Kent Counties for the Spring 2025 season (March 10th - May 17th). The program includes two 1.5-hour practices per week, using a structured curriculum, that will culminate in a community 5K race. Visit arborcircle.org/TTQ to learn more and inspire the next generation of runners.

"An Inspector Calls" at Holland Community Theatre

Considered one of the most gripping and thought-provoking plays of the 20th century, "An Inspector Calls" comes to the Holland Community Theatre this weekend. Performances run from Friday through the weekend of Fwebruary 22nd, with most shows at 7:30 PM and a few matinees. This timeless drama, set in 1912, follows the mysterious Inspector Goole as he investigates the Birling family. Secrets emerge, exposing hypocrisy and moral failure. The play's central theme, "We don't live alone," encourages reflection on how our actions impact others. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $12.50 for students. Get your tickets and details at hollandcommunitytheatre.org.

