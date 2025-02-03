Morning Buzz: February 3, 2025

Kentwood Valentine Family Formal

The City of Kentwood is hosting a Valentine Family Formal this weekend! Kids of all ages and their adult chaperones are invited to dance, enjoy crafts, a photo booth, and refreshments at the Kent District Library's Kentwood Branch. Two sessions are available on Saturday, February 8th from 2:30-4:30pm and 6:00-8:00pm. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is $12 per person. For more information and to register, visit kentwood.us/valentineformal.

Holland Hospital Healthcare Scholarships

Holland Hospital is investing in the future of healthcare with two scholarship opportunities. The Volunteer Council Healthcare Scholarship supports students pursuing various healthcare fields, while the RN Scholarship Program provides $7,000 over four years to high school seniors pursuing a nursing degree. The deadline for the Volunteer Council Scholarship is February 28th, and the RN Scholarship deadline is March 16th. Learn more at hollandhospital.org.

Grand Rapids Public Museum Camp Curious

Planning for summer already? Smart move. Many of these camps sell out quickly! The Grand Rapids Public Museum's Camp Curious is a great way to keep kids engaged. Designed for pre-K through 12th grade, the camps offer hands-on experiences in history, science, and culture. Themes include fossils, Legos, wizardry, space, culinary skills, museum curation, photography, and more. Museum member registration is open now, and general public registration opens February 15th at 9:00 AM. These camps are popular, so register early at grpm.org.

Local Playwright Short Play Festival

Experience the excitement of new theater at the Local Playwright Festival! This event features eight original 10-minute plays spanning comedy, drama, mystery, and more. Five local playwrights, five directors, and 20 actors bring these stories to life at the Beckwith Theatre in Dowagiac. Performances are February 7-9. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30pm, with a Sunday matinee at 2:00pm. Tickets are $15 and available at the Beckwith Theatre.

Heart-Shaped Ice Sculptures

Looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift? Randy Finch, the Ice Guru, is creating heart-shaped ice sculptures. Each sculpture features "Happy Valentine's Day" carved into crystal-clear ice with rose petals frozen inside. These unique gifts are $99 each, with pick-up available or free delivery within Kent County. Order yours at iceguru.com.

