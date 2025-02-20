Morning Buzz: February 20, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

"Pretty Woman" from Broadway Grand Rapids

Get ready for a romantic night out! The beloved story of "Pretty Woman" is coming to Broadway Grand Rapids, promising an evening of heartwarming entertainment. This musical adaptation, featuring a Grammy-winning score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance brings the iconic film to life and includes the classic hit "Oh, Pretty Woman." Shows run April 29-May 4, with both matinee and evening performances available. Tickets are selling quickly, so secure your seats at BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

Wild Mushroom Identification Class in Laketown Township

Explore the fascinating and often mysterious world of fungi! Join Chris Swinson of Mycophile's Garden for a free "Wild Mushroom Identification" class at the historic Felt Mansion Ballroom on February 22nd at 1 p.m. Learn about the diverse range of edible and toxic Michigan mushrooms, gaining valuable knowledge for safe foraging and appreciation of nature's bounty. The popular program will also include mushroom-related items for sale, offering unique finds for enthusiasts. Engage in insightful discussions on mushroom features and terminology, broadening your understanding of these fascinating organisms. Note: Ballroom access is by stairs only, so plan accordingly.

Luxury Pet Hotel Coming to Woodland Mall

A new luxury pet hotel is coming to the old TGI-Friday's at Woodland Mall, transforming the space into a haven for pampered pooches. K-9 Resorts is opening its first Michigan location, bringing its renowned brand of upscale pet care to the area. The facility will offer cage-free environments and all-day group play for dogs, ensuring a stimulating and social experience. Private playtime with a staff member is also an option. Construction will begin soon.

Family Health Center's Dental Day of Caring: Free Dental Care in Kalamazoo

Family Health Center in Kalamazoo is once again paying it forward, hosting its 5th annual Dr. Lisandra Soto Dental Day of Caring on March 22nd. Uninsured adults in the community can receive free basic dental care, addressing a critical need for those who lack access to oral health services. Volunteer dental providers will offer a comprehensive range of services, including exams, cleanings, fillings, and extractions, all at no cost. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alcott Campus, aiming to serve at least 250 individuals. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure timely service; call (269) 488-0805 for more information and to secure your spot.

Herrick District Library Celebrates Renovations

Celebrate the Herrick District Library's recent renovations and revitalization! Join a special community event this Thursday from 7-8 p.m. at the main building in downtown Holland. The event will provide an opportunity to learn about the extensive changes and improvements made by Lakewood Construction, enhancing the library's functionality and aesthetics. Hear about exciting upcoming events and engage with fellow community members in a festive atmosphere. Enjoy tasty treats, live music, a photo booth to capture memories, and special appearances by princesses and balloon artists. The library has also launched a new podcast, "Cardigan Chronicles," and the latest episode delves into the details of the renovation and the celebration, offering an in-depth look for those unable to attend. You can find "Cardigan Chronicles" on YouTube.

