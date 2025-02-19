Morning Buzz: February 19, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kalamazoo Comic Con 2025

Calling all comic book fans! Kalamazoo Comic Con returns this weekend, February 22-23, at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. Expect a full two days of cosplay contests, gaming tournaments, and panels with industry pros. Meet special guests like comic book artist Chris Burnham and voice actor Rob Paulsen (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Pinky and the Brain). Explore a vendor-filled show floor with comics, toys, and collectibles. Tickets are $6 for kids and $22-$30 for adults, available at the door or online at kalamazoocomiccon.com.

John Ball Zoo Summer Camps

Give your kids a wild summer at John Ball Zoo! Summer camp signups are now open for children ages 3 through ninth grade (for the grade they'll be entering in Fall 2025). Camps offer unique opportunities to explore wildlife, learn about conservation, and have fun with animals. Activities range from sensory exploration to behind-the-scenes experiences depending on the age group. John Ball Zoo members can sign up now and get discounted rates. Non-members can register starting March 8th. Visit the zoo's website for details and registration.

Garage Sale Art Fair in Kalamazoo

Discover unique, handcrafted art at the 27th Annual Garage Sale Art Fair this Saturday, February 22, at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. 140 jury-selected artists will showcase jewelry, ceramics, paintings, and more at discounted prices. Support local and national artists from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is $5 (cash only). See the full list of artists at garagesaleartfair.com.

Betten Art Stroll in Muskegon

The Betten Auto Group's first-ever Betten Art Stroll kicks off March 1st! All dealerships along Henry St. in Muskegon will display artwork by local high school students until May 15th. Schools from several West Michigan counties, including Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo and more can participate. Students can submit up to five pieces. Three students will win $1,000 scholarships. The registration deadline is the end of February.

Hope College International Food Fair

Experience global cultures and cuisines at Hope College's annual International Food Fair this Saturday, February 22nd, from 6-8 p.m. in the Maas Center Auditorium. Enjoy dishes from around the world, learn about different cultures, and support Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates. Initial tickets are sold in a $5 pack for five tickets, with additional tickets available for $1 each. More info at hope.edu/calendar.

