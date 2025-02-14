Morning Buzz: February 14, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Valentine's Weekend Plans? Catch Guiding Light Live!

Still looking for something special to do this Valentine's weekend? Guiding Light Live has you covered! This benefit concert features amazing Michigan artists like Ralston Bowles, Kate Pillsbury from The Crane Wives, Michael Crittenden from Troll for Trout, and Joshua Davis. They'll be playing acoustic sets and sharing the stories behind their music. All proceeds support addiction recovery and transformation at Guiding Light, an organization serving the community for over 95 years. Tickets are just $40 for the concert at St. Cecilia Music Center tomorrow at 4:00 PM. Get your tickets and learn more at guidinglightworks.org/live.

Craig's Cruisers Opens Early for Spring Break Fun!

Beat the wait and kick off spring break early! Craig's Cruisers is opening its doors THIS weekend, offering family fun with go-karts, mini-golf, laser tag, and more. They'll be open every weekend from now on.

Michigan's Adventure Hiring 1,000+ Seasonal Workers

Michigan's Adventure is gearing up for the season and hiring over 1,000 seasonal workers! They need people for food and beverage service, ride operators, lifeguards, and security. Pay ranges from $12.50 to $16 per hour for those 16 and older. Perks include discounts on food and merchandise, reward programs, exclusive park events, and free admission to all Six Flags parks! In-person information sessions will be held Tuesday through Thursday next week from 10 -4. Apply, interview, and potentially get hired all in the same day! Details at miadventure.com.

Black History Month with Sunday Night Funnies

Need a good laugh? Sunday Night Funnies is hosting a special Black History Month performance this weekend, celebrating local Black comedians like Ricarlo Winston, Brianna Blackburn, JT Motley, Darious Walker, and Mike Logan. This free show is Sunday at 7:30 PM at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming.

Nominate Your Favorite Cass or Van Buren County Business for a Market One Award!

Do you love a business in Cass or Van Buren Counties? Nominate them for the 5th Annual Market One Awards! These awards recognize organizations contributing to a stronger local economy. Nominations for Best New Business of the Year (open to businesses two years old or less) are being accepted until March 10th. Categories include one for Cass County and one for Van Buren County, recognizing excellence in strategic planning, employee development, community involvement, or customer service. Visit marketone.orgfor details.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok