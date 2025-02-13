Morning Buzz: February 13, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Empower the Next Generation at the Girls of Color Summit!

Volunteers are needed for the Girls of Color Summit at the Grand Valley Center for Women and Gender Equity in Allendale on Friday, February 28th. The day begins at 8 am and they need help with registration, guiding students, and assisting with activities. Over 220 students in grades 6-12 are already registered! Make a difference in the lives of young women in our community. Register to volunteer on their website.

Taco & Tequila Fest Early Access!

¿Listos para la pachanga? Get ready for one of the tastiest parties around! Early access tickets for the Taco & Tequila Festival, presented by Outlier Events, go on sale February 20th. This highly anticipated event will be held at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, May 3rd, and is expected to sell out. Enjoy 25+ local taco vendors, 150+ tequila, margarita, beer, cider, and seltzer options, live entertainment (including a Jimmy Buffett tribute band!), a pre-event plaza party, a fire breather, contests, kids' activities, and more! One lucky child will even be the Honorary Kid Judge for Michigan's Best Taco. Join the priority list at tacoandtequilafestmi.com for early access.

"Dinnertainment" Arrives in Grand Rapids at the Newly Opened Silva

Grand Rapids' newest venue, Silva, is redefining dining with its unique "dinnertainment" concept. Located in the historic Berkey and Gay Furniture Factory on Ottawa, Silva offers delicious food, a stunning atmosphere, and activities like bocce ball. The original brick architecture is beautifully preserved alongside modern design. Dinner is currently being served, and event space and bocce courts will open in April. Visit silvagr.com for more information.

Gun Lake Winterfest Returns

The Gun Lake Winterfest is back this Saturday at its new home, Gun Lake County Park! Enjoy a day of fun for the whole family. Cheer on Gun Lake Idol finalists, take a chilly plunge in the Polar Dip, test your disc golf skills in the Birdie Blizzard Tournament, enjoy live entertainment, and participate in contests like the Dog Costume Contest, Vernor's Chugging Contest, and the Sand Bar & Grill Hot Wings Contest. Shop unique finds at the vendor market, with a free trolley service connecting the park and local businesses. Visit gunlakewinterfest.com or follow them on Facebook for the latest details, including parking and a schedule.

"Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project" Screening at Muskegon Community College

Remember VHS tapes? Marion Stokes meticulously recorded broadcast television 24/7 for 30 years, documenting history as it unfolded. Her collection was donated to the Internet Archive. Catch the documentary, "Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project," tonight at Muskegon Community College's Overbrook Theatre. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion about the impact of her work, the changing media landscape, and the importance of media literacy. This free event requires registration through the Muskegon Area District Library website at madl.librarycalendar.com.

