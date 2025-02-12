Morning Buzz: February 12, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

David's House Ministries Expands in Wyoming

David's House Ministries is celebrating the grand opening of its newest home, Birch Tree Lodge, in Wyoming. Ten men with disabilities will move into the lodge, bringing the total number of adults served on the Wyoming campus to over fifty. David's House also operates two homes in Grandville, serving an additional dozen people. Founded nearly 40 years ago, the organization's growth is thanks to the support of individuals, churches, and businesses across West Michigan.

Downtown Muskegon Seeks Vendors for Western Market Chalets

Calling all small businesses! Downtown Muskegon is now accepting applications for its 2025 Western Market Chalet Rental Program. This program offers affordable retail and food spaces in the bustling downtown area. Vendors will benefit from high foot traffic generated by events like the Muskegon Farmers Market and the Lakeshore Art Festival. Seasonal chalet rentals range from $1,600 to $2,600, plus monthly maintenance and electricity fees. The city is prioritizing diverse product offerings. A $25 non-refundable application fee is required. The deadline for new applicants, March 4th. Apply at MKGCITY.COM.

WMU Student Group Launches "Feeding Broncos" Initiative

A new student organization at Western Michigan University is tackling student hunger. "Feeding Broncos" launched in January, providing free dinners twice a week to students in need. To sustain this important work, the organization is launching a membership drive and a GoFundMe campaign with a $10,000 goal. Donations will go directly towards food and supplies for the rest of the winter term. Students, faculty, staff, and alumni are encouraged to contribute. Learn more and donate at this website.

Cranhill Ranch Winterfest This Sunday

Big Rapids residents, get ready for some winter fun! Cranhill Ranch is hosting its second and final Winterfest of the season this Sunday, February 16th. This free, family-friendly event kicks off at 2pm and features a variety of activities, including tubing, ice wall climbing, broomball, pony rides, and ice skating. A complimentary meal, along with coffee and hot chocolate, will be provided. Winterfest is also a great opportunity to learn more about Cranhill's mission and programs. Indoor spaces will be available. For more information, visit cranhillranch.com/winterfest or call 231.796.7669.

KCC Jazz Band to Perform Valentine's Day Concert

Celebrate Valentine's Day with the Kellogg Community College Jazz Band! The "Lovers and Legends" concert will feature a diverse repertoire of timeless classics and legendary hits, including romantic ballads, soulful grooves, and energetic big band numbers. Expect to hear favorites like "Time After Time," "My Funny Valentine," and "The Way We Were." The concert is free, but donations to support arts initiatives at the college are encouraged. The performance takes place at 7:00 PM this Friday, Valentine's Day, at the Binda Performing Arts Center.

