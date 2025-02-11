Morning Buzz: February 11, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Farrand Hall Expands to Downtown Colon

Colon, Michigan's beloved Farrand Hall has expanded! Owners James Gray and Jacob Hagan, the team behind the acclaimed fine dining experience at their historic farmhouse property, have opened a bakery and market right on State Street in downtown Colon. The two new storefronts, located kitty-corner from each other, offer a delightful mix of baked goods, gourmet treats, and locally sourced products, all crafted with exceptional quality and attention to detail. The spaces themselves are a beautiful blend of eclectic design and comfortable, cozy atmosphere. While you're there, be sure to check out one of their renowned dinners at the original Farrand Hall location. Visit farrandhall.com for more information.

Grand Rapids Symphony Announces New Season with Free Concert

Embark on a musical journey around the globe! The Grand Rapids Symphony is once again launching a new season with a free concert. It takes place tonight at 7:30 p.m. in DeVos Performance Hall. This free event offers a sneak peek at the 2025-2026 Masterworks, Pops, and Specials concert season, featuring performances by the Symphony and Chorus. Led by all four artistic directors, the program showcases a diverse range of composers and artists from around the world. Attend in person or virtually! RSVP for free general admission seating and find virtual viewing details at www.grsymphony.org.

LaughFest Celebrity Clue Scavenger Hunt

Calling all puzzle solvers and super sleuths! Join the LaughFest Celebrity Clue Scavenger Hunt for a fun and challenging quest around Grand Rapids. Teams of 4-6 people will decipher cryptic clues handed out by local media personalities and comedians, navigating a one-mile radius. This free event offers a chance to win some fantastic prizes, including tickets to "Clue" with Broadway Grand Rapids, tickets to LaughFest's Clean Comedy Showcase, and a Broadway Grand Rapids t-shirt or sweatshirt. The hunt takes place on Wednesday, February 26th, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Grab your team and get your tickets now on Eventbrite!

Kalamazoo Parks Winter Scavenger Hunt: Explore and Win!

Beat the winter blues and discover Kalamazoo's beautiful parks! Starting tomorrow, February 12th, Kalamazoo Parks is hosting a free, week-long winter scavenger hunt, searching for hidden items in 15 different Kalamazoo parks. When you find an item, snap a photo with it, and complete the online submission form for each park you visit to be entered into a prize drawing. Five lucky winners will receive a Kik Pool family season pass, and the first 50 participants will get a free Kzoo Parks t-shirt! Winners will be notified and announced on February 21st. Items will be hidden in easily accessible locations within the designated parks. Please leave the items in place after taking your photo. Submissions are due by February 19th.

Pancakes for a Purpose

Craving pancakes? You'll have to wait until Saturday, but it's for a great cause! Wings of God Transitional Home, an organization dedicated to helping formerly incarcerated women successfully reintegrate into society, is hosting a pancake breakfast this Saturday at the Paw Paw First Presbyterian Church. Bring the whole family and enjoy pancakes, sausage, coffee, hot chocolate, and orange juice for a donation. You can also sign up to volunteer for two-hour shifts between 7 a.m. and noon. All proceeds will support Wings of God in providing a safe and supportive environment for these women, complete with mentoring, counseling, and spiritual guidance.

