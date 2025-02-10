Morning Buzz: February 10, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Special Olympics Michigan Athletes Celebrate Winter Games Success

Over 700 athletes celebrated their achievements at the Special Olympics Michigan State Winter Games last week. The annual event, supported by the Wertz Warriors' incredible fundraising efforts, brought together athletes, volunteers, and fans for a weekend of competition, health screenings, and celebration. Learn more about how to get involved at SOMI.org.

"Home Front Heroes" Exhibit Opens at Lakeshore Museum Center

Commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII, the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon is hosting "Home Front Heroes." This poignant exhibit honors the contributions of Muskegon County residents to the war effort through manufacturing, victory gardens, rationing, and more. The exhibit runs from February 11, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

PSO Scholarship Offers $11,000 for Online Education

High school seniors and parents, take note! The Partners in School Online (PSO) Scholarship Program is offering $11,000 in scholarships for students attending online public or private schools, including homeschool programs. Applications, consisting of a 250-word essay or 2-minute video essay, are due February 14th. Visit the PSO Scholarship Program website for details and the application link.

Holland Farmers Market Announces Poster Design Contest

Calling all artists! The Holland Farmers Market is holding its third annual poster design contest. Submit original artwork capturing the market's vibrant spirit for a chance to have your design featured on market merchandise. A $500 cash prize and other prizes await the winner. The deadline for entries is March 14th, with a $10 entry fee. Visit hollandfarmersmarket.com for details.

Shamrock Shakes for Ronald McDonald House Charities

The Shamrock Shake is back with a mission! From February 10th to March 23rd, 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold in Michigan will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Plus, Uncle O'Grimacey is joining the fun with exclusive merchandise, also benefiting RMHC. Grab a shake and support a great cause!

