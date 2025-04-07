Morning Buzz: April 7, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

International Fireworks Championship in Traverse City

See some of the best fireworks displays in the world this fall at the International Fireworks Championship. Six teams will be in Traverse City for the two-day event September 5-6, but tickets go on sale this Friday, April 11th. You will get to see displays put on by teams from China, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Canada and the U-S. The teams have up to 15 minutes to put on a fantastical show that is judged by both the audience and pyrotechnic experts, who look at categories like choreography, artistry and synchronization to music. This event has sold out the last two years ... and there are a variety of ticket options.

Ace Pickleball Club is NOW OPEN in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, get your paddles ready! Ace Pickleball Club's grand opening of its new location is today, the state-of-the-art facility on 28th Street features 13 professional-grade indoor courts. Tired of the hassle of reserving courts? Ace Pickleball offers open play all day, every day, with one simple monthly membership fee. To celebrate the new location, they're offering the first month of membership for free! After the first month, the Grand Rapids membership will be $99 a month. Ace will also host tournaments, social events, there's even free introductory clinic for beginners. Members can makes court and ball machine reservations and try out the latest paddles with demos.

Charitable Union's Annual Prom Dress Giveaway

Making sure everyone feels beautiful and confident on their prom night, Charitable Union is hosting its annual prom dress giveaway in Battle Creek. There will be hundreds of dresses in all sizes completely free to any high school student in need. Dresses will be distributed on a first-come first serve basis, and students should bring their valid school ID.

Kentwood's Spotlight on Seniors Expo

The City of Kentwood wants to make sure local seniors are connected with beneficial resources available to them. They're hosting the 26th Annual Spotlight on Seniors Expo on Tuesday, April 15th. This free indoor event will be held at the Kentwood Activities Center on 48th St. from 9-12:30. The expo will feature more than 60 vendors representing various community businesses, free health screenings, snacks and lunch, door prizes, and more. This expo provides an opportunity for older adults and other community members to explore services that promote a healthy lifestyle and independence. Professionals from a wide variety of industries will be present, with expertise in areas such as physical therapy, hearing services, recreational opportunities, and retirement planning. More information about the Spotlight on Seniors Expo can be found at kentwood.us/SpotlightOnSeniors.

Breaking the Label: A Fashion Event for Mental Health

Help support mental health and break the stigma through fashion. Cherry Health covers all aspects of healthcare -- including mental wellness through it's Sheldon Clubhouse. Breaking the Label will benefit the Clubhouse, while reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness. Many of the members will be modeling during this event that celebrates inclusion, fashion, art, music and creativity. There will be food, mocktails, a silent auction and entertainment ... and all the proceeds will help support those living with mental illness in our community. It's coming up on Wednesday, April 16 at 6:00 at the Sheldon Clubhouse. Single tickets are 75 dollars, and there are a variety of table options. More information is available on Facebook.

