Mike Logan Hates the Internet: A new comedy show!

If you've ever been surfing online and thought to yourself, "Boy, I really hate the Internet," you're not alone! There's plenty of material to trigger you as you thumb your way through the day.

Now, Mike Logan has a way for you to hate it a little less. It's called fact checking and it's pretty easy. Logan uses his comedic timing and unique perspective to craft an interactive experience sure to leave you laughing... and a little more Internet-savvy.

Mike Logan's next show, Mike Logan Hates the Internet, will take place at the AllArtWorks Gallery on February 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are available at Eventbrite.

