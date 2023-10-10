Michigan-made Cultured Kombucha perfect for fall mocktails

MICHIGAN — Just like craft beer or cocktails, Michigan is making a name for itself with Kombucha. The fermented drink made out of sweetened tea is created by live cultures of bacteria and yeast living together. That may sound scary, but the process produces gut-healthy probiotics, vitamins, amino acids, enzymes and antioxidants.

Courtney Lorenz combined her culinary school education with her love of healthy food to create Cultured Kombucha in Traverse City. Today her products are available all over West Michigan - in unique flavors like Namaste Nectar, Genuine Ginger, Lavender Bliss and Spiced Pear.

